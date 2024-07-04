Colorado family's firework business rockets across Wyoming border

A Colorado family has seen great business in recent years for their firework sales company thanks to a relatively new shop in Wyoming. The Elliott family built "Artillery World Fireworks" just north of the Colorado and Wyoming border in an effort to sell fireworks to Coloradans that are otherwise illegal to sell in the centennial state.

Coloradans have long traveled to Wyoming to purchase the fireworks they cannot find in Colorado. However, now when they enter Wyoming, they are greeted in-part by a large white building that is covered with signage boasting of the ownership's Colorado ties.

CBS

Pete Elliott is the owner of the fireworks company which was started by his father in Colorado in the 1960's. Since then he has expanded around Colorado and now into Wyoming.

And in tradition, Pete has included his family in the success of the company today.

Working the store in Wyoming is a 13-year-old a big personality and a work ethic of an executive. Aubrey Elliot, Pete's daughter, is one of his four kids that help out at the family business.

"I know how to sell, run register and all that kind of stuff. So, I love helping out when I can," Aubrey told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas.

CBS

Aubrey said she loves working the family shop through the first half of her summer. And after doing so for a few years, she has grown a knowledge for the business which is a great asset to her father, colleagues and customers.

She walked Thomas through the three-building warehouse of fireworks and explained in-detail what fireworks were legal in Colorado and why that was the case. She then walked through the other buildings filled with fireworks that are illegal in Colorado and explained how they work and why they are considered dangerous or illegal in Colorado.

Aubrey was a clear example of a family that loves their business.

"I have a little brother that is a straight up pyro," Aubrey said.

CBS

Having family members that want to work in the family business is beneficial for the family, especially in a community which they are still setting roots for their company.

"It is amazing having a family business, especially these days," Pete said.

"It is always hard to find help here, since we are not from Wyoming," Aubrey said.

While finding staff to work the stand, which is located in a rural field just north of the border east of I-25, may be difficult, what isn't difficult is finding customers.

"We had lines all the way back to our warehouse," Aubrey said. "We have a lot of our customers that come from Colorado. A lot of people come in here saying they love that we are Colorado owned. It is really important to them when they come up here."

CBS

Aubrey said she is excited to wrap up a successful 4th of July season, saying it was fun. However, she said she is looking forward to going back to her home near Denver for the remainder of the summer alongside her friends.

"I love it up here because I love to help, but I miss my house," Aubrey said.