Colorado family searches for answers after deadly rideshare crash in Aurora

It was supposed to be the start of a long-awaited family cruise for Denver TSA employee 37-year-old Eduardo Morales and his wife, Mehgan. They had booked a five-day vacation in the Bahamas. Instead, the family is dealing with what they are calling the biggest tragedy they have ever experienced.

Mehgan and Eduardo Morales. Mehgan Morales

"We'd really been working hard to get to it and have our time off, have time together and have time with family. It was just supposed to be a really fun time," said Mehgan.

She says Eddie was beloved by his colleagues and anyone who met him along the way.

"He was kind of the glue that held a lot of things together for a lot of people," she said. "He was important to me. He held me together."

Everything changed, however, when Mehgan and Eddie left for the airport in a rideshare car early Saturday morning.

"We took Illif to get up to the I-225 exit. I was uncomfortable with the driving," said Mehgan, "but we got on to I-225 north and just within a minute or two, 'Bam!' we were hit."

Aurora police say a Chevy Silverado truck was speeding and driving erratically when it rear-ended the rideshare car, a Toyota Corolla, causing the car to flip with Eddie, Meghan, and the rideshare driver inside. They were less than 18 miles from Denver International Airport.

"I woke up a couple of seconds later, and my husband was in my arms, and I asked him if he was okay, and he said 'no,' and then he was gone," said Mehgan.

Eduardo Morales' family CBS

Eddie died at the scene of the crash, and Mehgan and the rideshare driver were taken to the hospital.

"I felt like I got pushed forward. I felt my face get hit. I closed my eyes, and I could just feel burning and pain on my face," said Mehgan. "I have a neck injury and a hip injury, obviously some facial injuries, but it pales in comparison to what I feel inside."

Instead of a holiday away with family, Mehgan and Eddie's parents and sisters are now staying at a hotel directly across from the crash site, dealing with the shock.

"We've had so many people reach out to us telling us just how amazing he was and how funny he was and how sweet he was," said Vanessa Morales, Eddie's sister.

They're now raising money to help support Mehgan through the loss. At the same time, they're pleading for answers from police and the public.

"We just want to know who did it," said Jessica Morales, Eddie's sister, "for ruining so many lives."

Aurora police say two people got out of the truck when the crash happened and ran away from the scene. Investigators said they're working to find out why and are asking the public for help with any information about these individuals and what may have happened.

"To contact the police and give them a lead or something so we can follow up and give us a kind of closure," said Roberto Morales, Eddie's father.

Aurora police say part of the reconstruction of the incident will include "obtaining estimated speeds for both vehicles involved, as well as any other contributing factors."

Eduardo Morales Mehgan Morales

They say if they believe the rideshare car was involved in any misconduct, they could also be cited.

CBS Colorado reached out to Lyft about the incident, the rideshare company Mehgan and Eddie used to get to the airport, and is waiting for a response back.

"Just to find some answers is all we want right now... justice to be done for Eddie," said Mirta Morales, Eddie's mother.