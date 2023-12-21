Colorado families reunite at Denver International Airport after several months apart

By: Brian Sherrod, CBS News Colorado Traffic Reporter

For many families, the holidays can be difficult. Many family members live across the country or may have had family members pass away recently. Two granddaughters living in Colorado are coming together to make their grandparents' trip from Portland, Oregon special, by creating homemade signs to welcome them.

"They are just here for Christmas," Dave Kolbet, father said. "They are coming in today and leaving next week. We are really excited to spend some time with them."

Kolbet's granddaughters Savannah and Sophie Kolbet made signs saying, "all I want for Christmas are my grandparents."

Today, their wish came true. Their grandparents Eunice and Jim Kolbet were surprised and delighted by the signs.

CBS

This family reunion is a long time coming, as the family has not seen one another since last summer.

"Oh it's great," Eunice said. "It's like we haven't seen them for a few months."

The Kolbets can enjoy Christmas as one big happy family. Now, they have one more wish in mind.

"I want some now please," Eunice said.

If you are flying through DIA, you can check your flights by going to here.