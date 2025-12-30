Some Colorado families want town to take action in response to wildlife attacks on pets

Families in the Colorado town of Erie are calling for town officials to take action over an increase in coyote and possible mountain lion attacks, including deadly ones, on pets — sometimes in the families' own backyards.

Everybody who met Sage loved her. Neighbors knew her well. For Erica Carrico and her two children, the mini Australian shepherd was family.

"She was just full of so much love and kisses," Carrico said.

Erica Carrico is seen with her dog Sage before the dog was taken by a wild animal from Carrico's backyard in Erie, Colorado. Erica Carrico

"She was so happy, and she took care of us," she continued. "She was my kids' emotional support dog. She got them through some really challenging times. She was like my third child. Literally part of our family."

Last month, Carrico let the 3-and-a-half-year-old dog into the backyard.

"I turned on the lights, let her outside, and left the glass door open so I could hear anything," Carrico said. "She was out there for six minutes."

Carrico said Sage was taken over the backyard fence: "I told my son to call her in. I heard him call her name twice."

In those six minutes, Sage was gone.

Carrico called her partner, who searched the nearby golf course with a flashlight.

"That's where he found a trail of blood," she said. "It eventually led to her."

Carrico said her partner found Sage's body in pieces. She believes the dog was killed by a wild animal.

"It was awful. It was honestly so traumatizing," Carrico said. "We cried every day for almost a month."

Carrico said a veterinarian told her that the attack was likely caused by a mountain lion.

"It's not just coyotes, it's cats," she said.

Carrico said police told her it was the fifth attack in six weeks that's believed to involve a mountain lion.

A spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the agency has not confirmed any mountain lion attacks on pets or people in Erie in 2025, but also said

Neighbors in the area have also been losing pets to coyotes.

"I think we counted 11 kills in Erie out of people's backyards in the last four to five weeks," Carrico said.

An undated handout photo shows a coyote on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

In nearly eight years of living in the neighborhood, Carrico said she has never seen this many attacks.

"I was always mindful of it, but this year it's been unusually bad," she said. "They're coming closer. It's more frequent. They're getting really brave."

Carrico and her neighbors want action.

"Whenever we talk to the city, they say unless an animal hurts a child, there's nothing they can do," she said. "It's frustrating. We live in a beautiful community, and we can't even use our own backyards."

Carrico said she wants wildlife captured or relocated to help protect pets and children: "I pay to live here, and now I can't even use my backyard."

Carrico's family is still grieving Sage's loss.

"We have her little memorial over here," she said.

But the family recently welcomed a new dog, Maple.

"We just wanted to bring that love and life back into our house," Carrico said. "We got her two weeks ago. I don't think I've cried since."

Maple is a larger Australian shepherd, but Carrico said she won't risk letting her play outside.

"We have a little porch potty if she needs to go," she said. "We don't play in the backyard anymore."

Carrico said Colorado Parks and Wildlife told her there is little they can do, but encouraged residents to report activity.

CPW said it has received 10 reports of coyote activity in the Erie area since Sept. 1; more than in years past.

The agency says shrinking habitat, fewer prey sources and large developments in Erie could be contributing factors.

CPW offered the following tips for anyone living in Colorado to coexist with coyotes while still protecting pets: