Colorado's wet summer may produce a brilliant fall colors leaf show

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Fall color season in Colorado is right around the corner and this year might be a really good show thanks to all the spring and summer rain we had come through in May, June and July and part of August.

Fall colors on Kenosha Pass
Fall colors on Kenosha Pass on Sept. 27, 2022 in Park County, Colorado.

When we have a normal or above average rainfall tally for the summer that helps our trees be more healthy and vibrant. This can equate to a somewhat longer and more vibrant leaf changing period.

youreport7.png
CBS Colorado Weather Watcher Kimberly Novitch snapped a pic of aspen trees changing color the last week of August in Como.

First and foremost, aspens and other trees that change leaf color get the cue for change as the days get shorter in the fall. However, the overall color change can depend on local weather and the health of the trees themselves. With ample summer moisture the health of an aspen grove for example would be more healthy than in a drought stricken year. This can make for stronger colors and leaf retention further into the fall season. 

colorado-fall-colors-photo.jpg
Stephen Lee

The best time to view the fall colors always depends on elevation. So if you are planning a trip the best time in the northern mountains is mid to late September. In the central mountains it's late September. Finally, in the southern mountains its late September into mid October.

fall-colors-average-dates.png
CBS

The only part of the state that may have a below average color change will be the San Juan Mountains and the southwestern part of the state. This region has not been as lucky in the rainfall department as other parts of Colorado. Many of these areas have been in dry to moderate drought for most of the summer. There are even some areas near the top of the San Luis Valley that have severe drought conditions heading into September.

drought-monitor.png
CBS

If you are planning on taking a trip to see the fall colors this year please snap some photos and send them to CBSColorado. We would love to display your photographs on our platforms including TV, web, stream and social media.

fall-colors-full-screen.png
CBS
First published on September 4, 2023 / 12:03 PM

