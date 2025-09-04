Colorado expands access to COVID-19 vaccine, no longer requires prescription

Colorado health officials look to make it easier for people who want to get a COVID vaccine

Colorado health officials look to make it easier for people who want to get a COVID vaccine

Colorado health officials look to make it easier for people who want to get a COVID vaccine

New federal guidelines only approve the COVID-19 vaccine for at-risk groups, which means many Coloradans would have to get a prescription in order to get the shot. But now, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have put out a new public health order to make it easier to get the shot.

Starting this Friday, the order states that anyone 6 months and older can get the shot without a prescription. Many Colorado doctors and pharmacies that spoke with CBS Colorado say the expanded access is a relief, but there's still some grey area when following different state and federal guidelines

Dr. Edwin Asturias is a Denver-based pediatrician and epidemiologist and has worked with vaccines for more than 30 years. He had previously worked on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, but says he was terminated a few months ago as he found himself and his work in the middle of opposing politics.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 29: In this photo illustration, Ruth Jones, Immunization Nurse, holds a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Joe Raedle / Getty Images

"These are troubling times and hard times. We have never witnessed this kind of, you know, confusion in the guidelines that are issued by the government," Asturias said, "Even we, the healthcare providers, were confused about whether we were able to access the vaccine or not when we know that we're caring for patients with COVID and with other infections."

The FDA's latest guidelines limit who can get a COVID-19 vaccine and who needs to see a doctor first.

Asturias explained, "If you had to get a prescription, you had to get an appointment, which may be long and also expensive if you have to go and see a doctor."

Because the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which typically publishes recommendations guiding CDC policy, has not yet issued a recommendation this year, Colorado law would require most people to get a prescription for the vaccine. In response, on Wednesday, Polis worked to expand COVID vaccine access in a public health order.

"This was a total shock," Polis said, "When we heard out about that Friday, we said, this is wrong, because people should be able to choose to be able to get vaccinated if they want, not get vaccinated if they want."

The public health order allows patients to get the vaccine in Colorado without a prescription, and the Pharmacy Board prepares for a rule-making meeting on Friday. And while CEO of the Colorado Pharmacists Society Emily Zadvorny says the expansion is a good first step, she's still getting questions from pharmacists about legal liability and who's going to pay for it.

"To have a conflict between basically government, politics, and real good patient care is something we're navigating the kind of the uncharted waters," Zadvorny said, "Every company, every entity, every practice, will have to decide on their own. You know, given all the liability concerns, the conflict between federal and state, if they want to do that or not."

In the order, state health officials say they're working to make sure COVID shots will be covered by insurance. However, because of the conflicting policies, pharmacies can still ask for that prescription, but Polis expects major pharmacies to follow this expanded access.

"We checked with them, and they said, if we did this order, they would be comfortable, like they do in other states, making the vaccine available here to people who want it," Polis said.

The order does not require any vaccinations, but starting this weekend is set to allow those who want it to get protected without waiting or paying for a doctor's visit.

"I think the bottom line is every patient should talk to the who they trust, their professional, whether it's their physician, whether it's their nurse practitioner, PA, or pharmacist, and say, you know, what's the evidence behind every one of these vaccines, and is it appropriate for me?" Zadvorny said.

And while the order takes effect this Friday, not all pharmacies have the COVID vaccine in stock yet. But Zadvorny expects most to have their shipment within the next few days or weeks.