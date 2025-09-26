Colorado's Evergreen community hosts fundraiser following school shooting

Nearly two weeks after a shooting at Evergreen High School, the local community is coming together to support each other in their healing and through fundraising for those affected by the shooting. So, on a Tuesday night, almost everyone in town was at the Wood Cellar in Evergreen.

The Wood Cellar Bar & Grill CBS

"Another person reached out to me, and I don't say this as a negative, she's like, 'Oh, wow, there'll be religion at the Wood Cellar. You know, historically, the Wood Cellar is not a very religious place, right?'" Wood Cellar owner Tabor Cowden said.

Yet in a packed bar, they held a service. After the shooting, one student turned to music for healing and struck a chord with the community. Judah Alexander's song received three million views around the world, and in this small town, it has become a light in the dark.

"We do a lot of music here, but this is obviously, you know, a special event having him play here. Sorry, so it'll be, it'll be awesome to see him play," Cowden said.

The Wood Cellar in Evergreen hosted a benefit after the shooting at the high school earlier this month. CBS

"When it happens in your hometown on the streets you grew up on... It hits too close," Alexander sang.

Speaking about the event afterwards, Alexander added, "This is what we wanted, like, especially after that event, just for everyone to come together again."

"It's just our town, you know, yeah, it's a tight-knit town, and this is a scar on our town that will be here forever," Cowden said.

And on Tuesday, the town is turning that scar into hope, raising hundreds of dollars in one night for students still in the hospital.

"I feel like the whole community is here to help. Like every person that lives here is like, whatever you need," Alexander said.

A flyer at the Wood Cellar in Evergreen. CBS

And as students get ready to go back to school this week, it's clear the community has their back.