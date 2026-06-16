Assistant coach of Colorado Eagles named head coach for Professional Women's Hockey League team

Assistant Coach of the Colorado Eagles, Kim Weiss, is headed to Las Vegas after accepting a head coach position for a new Professional Women's Hockey League team.

Weiss started working with the Eagles as a video assistant before she was promoted to assistant coach earlier this year. She became the second woman in AHL/NHL history to become a full-time assistant coach. During her time with the Eagles, the team earned a Pacific Division title and made two trips to the Calder Cup playoffs.

CBS

Prior to joining the Eagles, Weiss served as a guest coach for the Colorado Avalanche and as an assistant coach with the Trinity College men's ice hockey team, which finished as the NCAA D-III runner-up.

Now, she's heading to Las Vegas to become a head coach as the PWHL launches a new team there during the 2026-2027 season.

"It's an honor to become a head coach at the highest level of the women's game, and I couldn't be more excited to join PWHL Las Vegas," said Weiss. "Much of what I've experienced over the last few years wasn't something I dreamed about growing up because those opportunities simply didn't exist. I'm incredibly grateful for the people and organizations that have helped me along the way, especially the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Eagles. I'll carry many of the lessons I learned from one of the best organizations in hockey as we build a first-class environment for our players, staff, and fans in Las Vegas. Las Vegas has embraced hockey in a remarkable way and built a passionate sports culture. The city is known for its energy, excitement, and entertainment, and we're committed to bringing that same passion every time our team takes the ice. I can't wait to help build something special for this community."