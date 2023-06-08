Watch CBS News
Colorado to launch E-bike rebate program in August

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Over the past year, Denver's E-bike rebate program has been a success with thousands of people receiving vouchers to make that type of transportation affordable to more people. Now, that opportunity will be available to more cyclists. 

The State of Colorado will launch its own rebate program for E-bikes in August. The program will be run out of the Colorado Energy Office and it tied to a bill passed in the state Legislature that earmarked funding for the E-bike rebate program. 

While most Colorado residents will be able to qualify, there will be different categories. Low-income residents will be eligible for a $1,100 rebate. Moderate-income Coloradans qualify for $500. 

To start, the state will open applications for one week each month and randomly select people. Each person will receive a voucher they can redeem when purchasing an E-bike from a participating retailer. 

"It allows people to travel to do errands, and pick up their kids from school. All these things are typically six miles or less, all very easily accomplishable by an E-bike. And it is a way to reduce that impact on the climate and air quality," said Sarah Thorne with the Colorado Energy Office.  

More than $6 million in funding has been set aside for this program and there is also funding available to help municipalities begin their own program. 

LINK: Colorado Energy Office E-bike Rebates

