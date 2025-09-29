Colorado drug bust catches man awaiting sentencing for placing phone in women's restroom

A man who pleaded guilty last month to a charge of secretly recording women in a restaurant bathroom was re-arrested recently during a drug raid in northwestern Colorado.

Forty-eight-year-old Dustin Hyatt was taken into custody Sept. 19 when police and SWAT teams executed a search warrant at 1225 W. 6th St, Apt B25, in Craig.

Hyatt and 46-year-old Tanya Vallejos were booked on drug distribution charges.

"Due to the significant quantity of methamphetamine seized," the Craig Police Department stated in a press release, "both individuals face Class 1 Drug Felonies—the most severe drug felony under Colorado law. Hyatt, a previously convicted felon, also faces additional charges of Possession of Weapons by a Previous Offender after officers recovered a rifle, three handguns, and other weapons inside the apartment."

Moffat County's Special Response Team, a tactical unit, executed the search warrant with help from the Craig PD and the All Crimes Enforcement Team (ACET), a task force made up of Moffat and Routt personnel that concentrates on drug trafficking crimes.

ACET was the same unit that investigated Hyatt in March and arrested him on sex offenses. The team found voyeuristic photos in Hyatt's possession and determined he had placed his phone in the women's bathroom of the same Steamboat Springs restaurant at least 10 times during 2024. In total, those investigators found 51 images of 33 victims.

Hyatt was subsequently charged with 33 counts of Invasion of Privacy for Sexual Gratification, all misdemeanors. In an agreement with Routt County prosecutors, Hyatt pleaded guilty to a single count in August. He has a Nov. 19 court date for sentencing.

But for now, Hyatt is still jailed in Moffat County for the drug arrest. He has a Friday hearing in that case.