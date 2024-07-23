Search underway in Colorado for SUV and driver suspected of striking pedestrian on purpose

Police in Thornton are asking for the public's help locating an SUV and its driver after a fatal collision in Colorado overnight. One pedestrian was killed when investigators believe a driver intentionally hit him.

Thornton Police

It happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. on the 84th Avenue bridge that runs above Interstate 25 in the northern part of the Denver metro area.

The SUV was described as being a red and tan Ford Explorer. It had Colorado license plates "CQJ-N56." Police released a traffic or surveillance photo showing the vehicle on Tuesday.

The identity of the victim was being witheld early Tuesday afternoon while authorities were attempting to contact relatives of the man.

So far there's no description of what the suspect looked like.

Anyone spots the Explorer or who has information that might help investigators is asked to call Thornton police at 720-977-5069.