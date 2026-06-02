Colorado community reels after police say driver with revoked license hits three pedestrians, killing one

A man already driving with a suspended license from a DUI is now accused of intentionally plowing into three people on a sidewalk in Colorado.

This happened near the intersection of East Wildcat Reserve Parkway and Willowbridge Way in Highlands Ranch around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

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Witnesses say that after the crash, the driver made a U-turn, went back to the scene, slowly drove past the wreckage, then left. That allowed another witness to follow him 5.5 miles down to Daniels Park, where just 15 minutes later, 28-year-old Adam Bauserman was taken into custody.

Bauserman's demeanor was described by deputies as "unusually quiet." At one point, he apparently asked, "Do you know if I killed the man?"

As it would turn out, the man survived, but his girlfriend did not. Flowers are piling up at the scene of a morning walk that turned deadly.

Right now, investigators don't believe the driver knew any of those victims.

"You expect to be safe when you're walking on the sidewalk," said neighbor Beth Chitel, who lived just yards from the crash site until she moved last month. "These are very highly trafficked pathways around here; it could have happened to any of our friends, any of our neighbors, any of our children."

"This was a horrific scene," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly.

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Thirty-five-year-old Corrine More died in the crash. Her sister tells CBS Colorado she lived in the neighborhood and was out on a walk with her boyfriend. She describes Corrine as a nursing student with a big heart who was loved by everyone who knew her, and who was beautiful inside and out.

Corrine's boyfriend, 30-year-old Kyle Vasey, was seriously injured. He has undergone multiple surgeries and was described by a doctor in the affidavit as being at substantial risk for permanent disfigurement or death.

The other victim is 72-year-old Dianne Windes. The sheriff says she was walking in the opposite direction from the couple. She was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

Witnesses believe the driver who crashed into the three pedestrians did so on purpose.

"If we can prove that, we'll certainly do that, but at this point we have no indication of that," Weekly said.

It was thanks to a witness who followed that truck that deputies arrested Bauserman, who was driving with a revoked license after a DUI last year.

"Mr. Bauserman has had several revocations and suspensions of his license over the last 10 years," Weekly said. "He should never have been on the roadway, and as a result of that, somebody is now deceased."

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Deputies did not detect immediate signs of intoxication but are waiting on blood test results.

Right now, investigators believe Bauserman was only traveling 3 mph over the speed limit, at about 48 mph in a 45 mph zone. That will need to be confirmed in the investigation.

"He should never have been on the roadway, period. And so, the fact that somebody in our community has been lost in such a tragic, horrible way. How many lives have been destroyed by this selfish act?" Weekly asked.

"I want to express my sympathies to the families, and yeah, we're here to support you as a community, and we're by your side," said Chitel.

Neighbor Beth Chitel started an online fundraiser for the victims.

"The last thing that the family should be having to worry about right now is the bills that are coming," said Chitel.

The sheriff says that 15 to 20 community members stepped up to help in the aftermath of this tragedy.

Chitel says the community has been hurt by other recent tragedies, like the death of 13-year-old Alex Mackiewicz, who was hit while in the crosswalk on his way to school. That fatal crash happened just over a mile away from this one.

"Something really needs to be done. The community is well aware of the safety issues posed there, of course. Again, we don't expect them on the sidewalk," said Chitel. "We need more crosswalks; we could use more stoplights. We need more safety measures put in place because, in general, it's really not a safe road. People speed on it."

"It's absolutely horrible. As the sheriff, I have done a lot to increase traffic enforcement. We've almost doubled the size of our traffic unit. I expect my folks to be out there and be productive and ensure the safety of our citizens. These tragedies, certainly back to back, are heartbreaking for everybody involved, it shouldn't happen," Weekly said.

Three families are forever changed, a community is left with questions, and the investigation is just beginning.

"We need to make sure that we do our job well, and that we get justice for all these victims," Weekly said.

Bauserman is being held on charges including vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Preliminary charges Bauserman is facing include the following seven felonies and one misdemeanor:

Vehicular homicide

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury (two counts)

Vehicular assault (two counts)

Assault in the second degree - crimes to at-risk persons

Driving a motor vehicle with a license is under restraint (express consent refusal/DUI conviction)

These charges could change based on the results of the blood tests and additional information that is garnered through the investigation.

A judge set Bauserman's bond at $100,000.

As the investigation continues, the sheriff's office says anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Pereira at bpereira@dcsheriff.net or call (303) 660-7537.