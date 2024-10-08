Colorado driver given mandatory court date after driving 100 mph in 60 mph zone in Boulder

A driver traveling 100 mph in a 60 mph zone now has a mandatory court date for going 40 mph over the speed limit in Boulder. Boulder police said this is one speeding issue they have seen on a major highway- Highway 36.

Now police want to send out a clear message: drive this fast and you will face the consequences.

Boulder Police Dept.

CBS Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod met with Boulder Police Traffic Sergeant Bryon Scott. Scott told Sherrod that there is a trend of more speeders along Highway 36 coming into city limits and that is dangerous because the speed limit drops drastically in that area. The speed limit drops to 35 mph as drivers approach Baseline Road on Highway 36.

The Boulder Police Department released a new body cam video of the driver who was traveling 100 mph in a 60 mph speed zone off Highway 36 and Table Mesa after noon on Oct. 2.

When the driver was pulled over, the officer asked, "Tell me why I stopped you," then explained that the driver was going 100 mph, 40 mph over the speed limit. The driver's excuse to the officer was that they were late to class.

Boulder police said because of the driver's actions, they could have put themselves or others at risk.

A copy of the citation for reckless driving for the driver clocked going 100 mph in a 60 mph zone. Boulder Police Dept.

"I can tell you right now, it is a lot better to arrive a few minutes late than not be able to arrive at all," said Scott. "The dangers to you can be just as bad as it is for other people on the road when you're speeding. That person ended up being later to class than they would've been if they had driven the speed limit or close to it."

Driving more than 40 mph over the speed limit in Boulder can lead to having 12 points added to your license. This is the max you can have on your license before it gets suspended in Colorado. The driver now has a mandatory court appearance and could face reckless driving charges.