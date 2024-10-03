Colorado driver arrested, accused of speeding 113 mph in 45 mph zone in Douglas County

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say was going 113 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver was pulled over near the intersection of South Chambers Road and Cosmopolitan Circle in Douglas County on Tuesday morning.

Deputies in Douglas County arrested a driver accused of speeding 113 mph in a 45 mph zone. Douglas County

CBS Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod met with Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly to discuss this incident. Weekly told Sherrod anyone driving that fast will be arrested.

In a new video provided to CBS Colorado by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, you can see the driver getting pulled over around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. Weekly said the driver was acting pretty nonchalant when he was pulled over.

Douglas County deputies arrested a driver accused of speeding 113 mph in a 45 mph zone. Douglas County

Along with speeding 68 mph above the posted speed limit, deputies learned the driver also had an expired registration from 2021. The combination of the two led to the driver's arrest. Now, he has a mandatory court appearance and had his vehicle impounded.

Weekly told Sherrod this driver could have killed himself and others on the road with his actions.

A driver was arrested in Douglas County for allegedly speeding 113 mph in a 45 mph. Douglas County

"If you get into a crash going at that speed, people are going to die," Weekly said. "This includes the driver of that vehicle and whoever he or she is running into. It could be a pedestrian that is trying to cross the road. At that speed, people have a hard time gauging how fast that vehicle is going so the likelihood of somebody being killed or severely injured is likely."

Weekly told Sherrod the intersection of South Chambers Road and Cosmopolitan Circle is already a hot spot for speeders. The agency has increased its traffic control so it can continue to keep safety its number one priority.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office blurred the face of the suspect driver and did not provide his identity.