Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to golf cart crash near Sky View Lane in Larkspur
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a golf cart crash Saturday evening in Larkspur.
The sheriff's office tweeted saying deputies and Larkspur Fire responded to the report of an accident involving a golf cart at an RV park on Sky View Lane around 5 p.m.
Four children were transported to an area hospital and their families were notified. It was reported by the sheriff's office that two children may have possible bones and concussions.
The two other children were transported as a precaution as no charges are expected, according to DCSO.
