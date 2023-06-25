Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to golf cart crash near Sky View Lane in Larkspur

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a golf cart crash Saturday evening in Larkspur.

The sheriff's office tweeted saying deputies and Larkspur Fire responded to the report of an accident involving a golf cart at an RV park on Sky View Lane around 5 p.m.

#DCSO and @Larkspurfire responded to a golf cart accident at an RV Park on Sky View Lane in Larkspur at 5 this evening. Four children were transported, and their families have been notified. Two children have possible broken bones and concussions. The other two were transported… pic.twitter.com/VNKJXeCL39 — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 24, 2023

Four children were transported to an area hospital and their families were notified. It was reported by the sheriff's office that two children may have possible bones and concussions.

The two other children were transported as a precaution as no charges are expected, according to DCSO.