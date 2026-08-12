Colorado school district embraces AI in education with focus on using tech responsibly

Artificial Intelligence has changed the way we shop, do business, and communicate. So, it's no surprise the technology is changing the way educators teach, and students learn.

The Douglas County School District is leaning in.

CBS

"I look at AI as ambient technology; it's all around us," said Douglas County School District Superintendent Erin Kane. "You don't intentionally use AI the same way you have three years ago. It's embedded in our computers, it's embedded in a browser search, it's embedded in everything."

That's why the district is making sure students learn how to use AI.

"I think it's important that we teach our kids how to use AI safely, ethically, responsibly, intelligently and with discernment," Kane said.

Douglas County has embraced piloting many programs over the last three years. But it's a Google district, and now classrooms are committed to using Gemini, Gemini Notebook and Google Classroom.

"We don't think of AI as something that kids are using to cheat," Kane said. "We have to rethink how we do assignments to make sure that our kids are able to get those foundational skills that are so important and that they're learning to leverage everything that's available to them."

Douglas County School District Superintendent Erin Kane CBS

Kane says AI is a support tool and not used to replace human thought or reasoning.

"I am confident that as a society find a way to maximize our use of that technology without getting ourselves all tangled up," she said.

It's not just students using the technology; teachers are using it, too.

"The teachers can use AI to help them with their tasks," Kane said. "To help with their administrative burdens so they can spend more of their time practicing their craft, which is actually teaching the children."

So, love AI or hate it, it's not going anywhere and Kane says kids must know how to leverage it.

"Students will absolutely still learn fundamental writing skills and all of those things that they really need, and also they're going to learn to leverage this great new technology in a way that could do amazing things in the future for our planet, for our country, for our local community here."

The district is working on Gemini certification for middle school and high school staff and students by Spring Break 2027.