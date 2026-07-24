All things Colorado can be found at the Douglas County Fair this weekend

If you are looking for a day filled with carnival rides, the rodeo, and a country concert, the Douglas County Fair is for you.

The fairgrounds will open their doors at 4 p.m. Friday. Starting at 6 p.m. and lasting until 8 p.m. will be a cattle ride through the city. If you are a big country fan and love Trace Adkins, he will be performing around 7 p.m.

CBS

This will be a weekend of bright lights, fast rides and fair games. The rodeo will be next weekend where you can watch bareback riding, team roping and bull riding. Emergency responders get in free on Aug 2; this includes law enforcement, fire and EMS services.

The 4H team will also be at the fair showing off the poultry barn. There are 79 of them. These kids say it is a lot of work to set up, but it is a lot of fun, too.

"Building a barn is a lot," Johuain said. "You have to get all the tables set up."

The 4H team sets up the poultry barn at the Douglas County Fair. CBS

"It is awesome, and there are so many animals," Dakota said.

A full list of activities can be found online.