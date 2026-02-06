Colorado DMV locations to be closed for days this month for technology update

Division of Motor Vehicles locations across Colorado, including online services, will be closed for a few days later this month as the DMV statewide system undergoes technology upgrades.

The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles urges residents to plan accordingly for the closure, and motorists are urged to complete transactions, like renewing vehicle registration or driver's licenses, online before Feb. 13 if possible.

Colorado Department of Revenue, Division of Motor Vehicles and Driver's License Office. CBS

State officials said the technology upgrade includes the e-services platform, myDMV, as well as the CO MV Express kiosks located in grocery stores and retail outlets across Colorado. The upgrade will include multiple enhancements to the customer experience and once implemented, Coloradans can expect a new option for a streamlined user experience. That includes a secure portal with a dashboard for managing vehicles, licenses, and personal information, as well as correspondence with the DMV, according to the DMV.

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles:

Online & Kiosk Closures

After 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 13, online and kiosk transactions will be unavailable until the system re-launches on Tuesday, February 17.

In-Person Closures

All DMVs will be closed on Monday, February 16, for Presidents' Day.

The Denver County Motor Vehicle Offices will also be closed on Tuesday, February 17 and Wednesday, February 18, for training on the new system.

All Denver DMV offices are expected to reopen on Feb. 19.