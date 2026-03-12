Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles warns about text scam

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is warning about a text scam where the scammers are impersonating the DMV, falsely claiming that recipients have unpaid tickets. The recipients of the texts are then threatened with severe consequences, including prosecution, the suspension of vehicle registration, and the revocation of driving privileges.

According to the DMV, those claims are entirely false and are designed to intimidate the recipients into immediate compliance.

CBS

The DMV said it is aware of the texts and is working with the Governor's Office of Information Technology to stop the texts.

"We want Coloradans to know that we are actively monitoring these reports and collaborating with our partners in OIT and law enforcement to mitigate this threat," DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said in a statement. "In the meantime, public awareness is our strongest defense."

The DMV said the exact wording of the messages can vary, but the fraudulent texts typically:

· Claim to be from the "Colorado DMV" or a similar official-sounding entity.

· Allege outstanding unpaid tickets or driving violations.

· Threaten imminent legal action, such as criminal prosecution.

· Warn of pending suspension of vehicle registration and/or driving privileges.

· Contain a malicious link to a fake website to "resolve" the issue or make a payment.

The DMV said the texts are not from them and that the DMV does not initiate contact via unsolicited text messages to demand payment for tickets or threaten prosecution or suspension of privileges.

The DMV said anyone who receives a suspicious text message claiming to be from the DMV:

· Do NOT click on any links. These lead to "phishing" sites designed to steal your identity or financial data.

· Do NOT share any personal or financial information. This includes your driver's license number, Social Security number, credit card details, or banking information.

· Do NOT reply. Responding only confirms to the scammer that your number is active.

Anyone who is concerned about the status of their driver's license, vehicle registration, or any potential tickets should contact the Colorado DMV directly through its official website at dmv.colorado.gov or by phone at (303) 205-5600. Do not use any contact information provided in the suspicious text.

Anyone who receives one of these fraudulent texts is encouraged to report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov or the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov. Be sure to include the phone number or email that sent the message and the website linked in the text.