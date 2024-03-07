Colorado detectives ask for help solving 1981 murder in Douglas County

Detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit are asking for help in solving a murder dating back to 1981. The body of James "Jim" Ihm was found in unincorporated Douglas County near Fern Creek Road nearly 43 years ago, on March 8, 1981.

In November of last year, deputies arrested Richard "Rick" Eastridge of Littleton for his participation in Ihm's murder. Detectives said his arrest was the result of numerous witness statements, evidence recovered from the scene in 1981, evidence analyzed in 2023 and Eastridge's confession.

James "Jim" Ihm Douglas County

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Eastridge implicated himself and others who planned to rob Ihm of a large amount of marijuana. That ultimately led to his murder.

On Nov. 15, 2023, while out on bond, Eastridge died by suicide.

So far the investigation has revealed that on Feb. 20, 1981, Ihm planned to meet Eastridge and others at the Brazenhead Inn in Woodland Park. They planned to meet to finalize the details of Ihm's sale of a large amount of marijuana and were going to travel to a secluded area to complete their transaction.

On March 8, 1981 Ihm's body was found in unincorporated Douglas County near Fern Creek Road, about 1 mile east of Colorado Highway 67.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as the 43rd anniversary of the discovery of Ihm's body approaches. . Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit at coldcasetips@dcsheriff.net or 303-660-7528.