Northern Colorado deputy with traumatic brain injury shares story after DUI driver hits his patrol car

A Weld County Sheriff's Office deputy is continuing his recovery nearly six months after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol vehicle while he was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 25 in Northern Colorado.

Deputy Patrick Bailey was stopped just south of Colorado Highway 52 near Frederick shortly after midnight on Feb. 1. He said he was inside his patrol vehicle when the crash happened.

Weld County

"I was in the process of writing a ticket. I was turned sideways typing on the computer when everything went dark," Bailey said.

A suspected drunk driver slammed into the back of Bailey's patrol vehicle.

"She hit us, pushed us into the car in front, and then rolled her vehicle," Bailey said.

Bailey said he briefly regained consciousness after the impact.

"I was able to call for help on the radio, and then I was unconscious again," Bailey said.

Kate Bailey, left, and Deputy Patrick Bailey CBS

Since the crash, Bailey has undergone extensive medical treatment after suffering multiple injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

"I've been out of work since. I've been going through numerous treatments. We're still looking at neck surgery," Bailey said.

His wife, Kate Bailey, said she is thankful her husband survived but says the family's life has been permanently altered.

"Yes, he's alive, and we're like super grateful for that. Had it been a matter of a minute, I would have been planning a funeral," Kate said.

Bailey Family

She said the effects of his brain injury vary from day to day and have dramatically changed his daily life.

"One day can be really, really good for him, and then he can have a series of horrific days where he wakes up, he's got a constant headache, constant swelling and he goes right back to bed. He can't function, opens the refrigerator door and walks away. (He) doesn't remember that any of it happened," she said.

The family said workers' compensation has left them with about 48% less income while Bailey remains unable to work. Although they remain hopeful, they say there is no guarantee he will be able to return to law enforcement.

"I mean, this is life-changing. He will be on disability for his entire... the remainder of his life. You can't undo that," Kate said.

Despite everything they have endured, the deputy hopes others will make responsible choices before getting behind the wheel.

"Don't drink and drive. Yeah. There's so many different options," Bailey said.

Bailey's 17-year-old daughter was also riding along with him that night. She was injured in the crash but was treated and has since healed.

The MC1 Foundation is raising money to help support the Bailey family and will host a fundraiser Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the American Legion in Windsor. For more information visit mc1foundation.com.