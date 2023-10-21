Colorado deputy shoots, injures suspect in Grand Junction

A Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy shot and injured a man who Grand Junction police described as a "wanted suspect," Friday night.

Few details were immediately available, but Mesa County deputies came into contact with the man around 9:40 p.m. Friday near 31 1/2 Road and E Road. The man "responded with force," prompting at least one deputy to shoot the man, according to a Saturday news release from the Grand Junction Police Department.

Police officials did not identify the man in their news release but said he was taken to an area hospital. They say they did not know the seriousness of his injuries or his current condition.

All of the deputies involved in the shooting were placed on paid leave, pending the outcome of separate investigations being conducted by the sheriff's office and the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, as is common procedure in police shootings.