Colorado deputies seize stolen weapons, narcotics during raid on Limon home

During a recent raid on a home in Limon, Colorado, deputies say they discovered stolen firearms, narcotics, a lethal booby trap, among other items.

The Lincoln County deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of 2nd Street on Thursday. They seized numerous items from the property, including:

15 firearms, two of which were reported stolen

A ballistic vest, a tactical combat belt

Thousands of rounds of ammunition, including armor piercing rounds

Extended magazines

Over 50 grams of methamphetamine

Narcotics distribution equipment

Potential explosive equipment

A lethal booby trap device

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is on probation and was out on bond for an additional felony narcotics case at the time of the raid. They arrested the suspect, whose name has not yet been released. They have not announced what charges the suspect may face in connection with this recent arrest.

The LCSO added that deputies have arrested the suspect two other times since 2024 in connection with other narcotics and weapons based offenses.