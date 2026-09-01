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Colorado animal control officers rescue fawn from metal deck railing in Morrison

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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Two animal control officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office rescued a fawn that was trapped between two railings on a metal deck in Morrison. According to Jeffco, Animal Control officers Duplan and Moore rescued the tiny deer and it was later reunited with its mother. 

trapped-fawn.jpg
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies rescued a fawn from a metal railing on a deck in Morrison.  Jefferson County

The officers tried to calm the fawn as it squealed during the rescue. After it was freed, the fawn ran back to its mother, where it was seen nursing. 

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted this message on Facebook, "Thank you, Officers Duplan and Moore, for giving this sweet fawn a helping hand!"

Morrison is located about 17 miles southwest of Denver in the foothills, near Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where encounters with wildlife are not uncommon. 

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