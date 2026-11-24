Adams County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide after an adult male was found unresponsive inside a home last week. Deputies responded to the home in the 16000 block of East 104th Avenue about 5 p.m. on Nov. 19.

During the investigation, deputies said the man had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives said over the past several days, they have been at the home conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. They are working to identify leads and potential suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call dispatch at 303-288-1535.