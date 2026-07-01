Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado deputies arrest arson suspect in Jefferson County brush fire

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect in connection with a brush fire that burned off Highway 74 on Monday afternoon. Royce Ben Jameson was arrested on suspicion of the offense of firing woods or prairie and third-degree criminal trespass. 

jeffco-arson-arrest-6vo-transfer-frame-41-copy.jpg
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies arrested an arson suspect in a brush fire off Highway 74 on June 29. Jefferson County

Investigators said deputies responded to reports of a man intentionally setting fire to brush near mile marker 16 on Colorado Highway 74 about 4:46 p.m. on June 29. Multiple witnesses called 911 after seeing a man standing over a fire on the south side of the highway. 

When deputies arrived, they found the active brush fire in a ravine south of the highway. They also quickly located Jameson, 25, who matched the witnesses' description of the suspect, and detained him. 

jeffco-arson-arrest-6vo-transfer-frame-337-copy.jpg
Fire crews helped Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies douse a fire off Highway 74 on June 29. Jefferson County

A deputy was able to use a fire extinguisher to slow the spread of flames until fire crews arrived. Jeffco's Wildland Fire Management Team responded and helped douse hot spots.

Investigators said deputies also recovered a lighter near the fire's origin. 

royce-ben-jameson-jeffco-sheriff-copy.png
  Royce Ben Jameson Jefferson County

Jameson is from New Mexico. He remained in custody at the Jefferson County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue