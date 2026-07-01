Colorado deputies arrest arson suspect in Jefferson County brush fire
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect in connection with a brush fire that burned off Highway 74 on Monday afternoon. Royce Ben Jameson was arrested on suspicion of the offense of firing woods or prairie and third-degree criminal trespass.
Investigators said deputies responded to reports of a man intentionally setting fire to brush near mile marker 16 on Colorado Highway 74 about 4:46 p.m. on June 29. Multiple witnesses called 911 after seeing a man standing over a fire on the south side of the highway.
When deputies arrived, they found the active brush fire in a ravine south of the highway. They also quickly located Jameson, 25, who matched the witnesses' description of the suspect, and detained him.
A deputy was able to use a fire extinguisher to slow the spread of flames until fire crews arrived. Jeffco's Wildland Fire Management Team responded and helped douse hot spots.
Investigators said deputies also recovered a lighter near the fire's origin.
Jameson is from New Mexico. He remained in custody at the Jefferson County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond.