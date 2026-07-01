Colorado deputies arrest arson suspect in Jefferson County brush fire

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect in connection with a brush fire that burned off Highway 74 on Monday afternoon. Royce Ben Jameson was arrested on suspicion of the offense of firing woods or prairie and third-degree criminal trespass.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies arrested an arson suspect in a brush fire off Highway 74 on June 29. Jefferson County

Investigators said deputies responded to reports of a man intentionally setting fire to brush near mile marker 16 on Colorado Highway 74 about 4:46 p.m. on June 29. Multiple witnesses called 911 after seeing a man standing over a fire on the south side of the highway.

When deputies arrived, they found the active brush fire in a ravine south of the highway. They also quickly located Jameson, 25, who matched the witnesses' description of the suspect, and detained him.

Fire crews helped Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies douse a fire off Highway 74 on June 29. Jefferson County

A deputy was able to use a fire extinguisher to slow the spread of flames until fire crews arrived. Jeffco's Wildland Fire Management Team responded and helped douse hot spots.

Investigators said deputies also recovered a lighter near the fire's origin.

Royce Ben Jameson Jefferson County

Jameson is from New Mexico. He remained in custody at the Jefferson County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond.