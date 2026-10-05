Colorado deputies arrest 4 suspects wanted in $1,000 merchandise theft

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested four suspects and confiscated more than $1,000 in stolen merchandise in Highlands Ranch last week.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies confiscated more than $1,000 in stolen merchandise in Highlands Ranch. Douglas County

According to investigators, deputies were called to a theft in progress at a Highlands Ranch grocery store on Sept. 30. A store employee told deputies that several suspects ran from the store with more than $1,000 in stolen merchandise, mostly Tide pods and Downy Unstopables, and drove away in a black sedan.

Deputies said they quickly found the car and that four suspects ran into a nearby field. Investigators said the deputies immediately set up a perimeter and deployed drones to track down the suspects on the run.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies recovered more than $1,000 in stolen merchandise and arrested four suspects outside a store in Highlands Ranch on Sept. 30. Douglas County

Investigators said deputies used heat detection on the drones as well as teamwork to find and arrest all four suspects. None of them live in Douglas County.

Deputies also discovered several suspects had active warrants from other jurisdictions, a total of 13 warrants among the three suspects. In addition to the outstanding warrants, the suspects also face charges for theft and obstructing peace officers.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies returned more than $1,000 in stolen merchandise to the store after the suspects were arrested. Douglas County

After the suspects were arrested, deputies returned two carts of stolen items to the store.