Colorado Department of Transportation using weather balloons to help prepare for next big storm

The Colorado Department of Transportation is using weather balloons to help prepare for the next big storm hitting our state. Thursday's launch happened in Fort Collins, where CDOT teamed up with researchers from Colorado State University.

The Colorado Department of Transportation teamed up with researchers from Colorado State University to launch a weather balloon. CBS

They hope to measure the summer monsoon storms. That data collected could help prepare for flash flooding and mudslides.

The chief meteorologist for CDOT said the research is especially important in areas affected by wildfires.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and researchers from Colorado State University launched a weather balloon to track this summer's monsoon storms. CBS

"We're a little worried about the burn scar down south in Aspen Acres, because of the monsoon, and the way that water runs off burn scars like that, so where specifically that may happen we're not sure because that's a fresh fire," said CDOT Chief Meteorologist Michael Chapman.

Equipment at the weather balloon launch in Fort Collins. CBS

This is the first year CSU and CDOT have teamed up on the weather balloon program. Thursday's launch was the ninth so far this summer.