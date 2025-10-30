Colorado Department of Transportation warns of increased risk of wildlife collisions with time change

Colorado Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be extra cautious on the roads in the next week. The risk of collisions with animals is high following the upcoming fall time change. That's when rush hour overlaps with the time of day when deer are most active. That activity is higher because fall is their mating season.

CDOT says the solution to this is twofold, increasing wildlife crossings across the state and raising awareness among drivers about the increased risk.

Douglas County ranks second in the state for the most vehicle-wildlife collisions.

"My dad is proof that it is a very serious problem here," Mary Rodriguez said. "And had those fencing been in place, my dad could still be here with us today."

It's been more than a year since Rodriguez's father died. Victor was killed on U.S. 85 in Castle Rock between Daniels Park Road and Happy Canyon Road when a passing car struck a 700-pound elk, launching it into the air.

"He was killed immediately when the elk came through the windshield," Rodriguez said. "I can't even drive on that highway anymore."

Rodriguez's family is not the only one coping with the tragic aftermath of a wildlife collision. CDOT reported more than 3,600 last year alone statewide.

Next week is an extra high-risk period. Advocates cite a 16% increase in collisions with deer, as the time change leads more drivers to hit the road at dusk.

"That means that we're more likely to encounter animals on the road and more likely to collide with them as well," said Rachel Jaeger, associate with Environment Colorado. "The truth is deer and other animals' internal clocks don't change just because we change our external clocks."

It's why CDOT is working to build more wildlife crossings that, when coupled with fencing, the department says can reduce these collisions by up to 90%.

"We know they're a proven strategy to reduce collisions with animals on the road, and they help connect fragmented habitats and support our wildlife as well," Jaeger said.

"We don't want to see this happen to another family," Rodriguez said. "We have had a year of firsts, missing birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, family get-togethers. We are trying desperately to cope with losing him and him not being a part of our lives anymore, and it has been devastating for all of us."

Rodriguez is happy to see more crossings being built but wants fencing to be added along the stretch of U.S. 85 where her father died.

"We're hoping that they can hear our story, see our petition and realize that this is a very serious problem here in this community," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez started a petition, filed a report with CDOT and contacted county leaders, but she is still waiting for change.

"We'd be happy to have a conversation about any spots where folks want to talk to us about the need," said Shoshana Lew, CDOT's executive director. "For folks who have had these experiences to come be part of the conversation is really important to us."

Advocates also say taking public transportation is a great way to reduce the number of drivers on the road during this high-risk time.

CDOT is creating a new wildlife crossing in Douglas County that they expect to be the largest wildlife overpass in the country. It's set to open in December in the Greenland area over Interstate 25.

As the time change nears, Rodriguez urges drivers to take extra caution.

"Make sure that you have your eyes peeled," Rodriguez said. "Look to the sides, but also look up. In my dad's case, the elk came from the sky. So always look all around you. Drive very cautiously. Have your lights on. Pay attention and go slow because they come out at the last minute."