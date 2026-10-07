Colorado Department of Transportation works to improve traffic flow on northbound I-225

The Colorado Department of Transportation is working to improve traffic flow on northbound I-225 in Denver.

Crews are working to improve northbound I-225 between I-25 and Yosemite Street. CDOT says they will add an extra through lane to help with congestion through the area. CDOT says adding this additional lane will help with traffic flow and minimize congestion, reduce general delays, and reduce travel time.

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CDOT says they will resurface and restripe northbound I-225 and improve infrastructure in the area. This will provide a smoother and safer road surface for drivers. There will also be drainage improvements to help prevent flooding, protect the roadway infrastructure and safeguard local water quality against weather. This roadwork will happen in both Denver and Arapahoe counties.

The project is expected to be completed in December of this year. The project will cost about $1.9 million. Drivers should expect 10-minute delays. Roadwork hours include: