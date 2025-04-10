Colorado Department of Transportation expands text alert notifications for I-70 mountain corridor

The Colorado Department of Transportation has expanded its text alert notifications on the I-70 mountain corridor this summer. That means that people traveling through the mountains this summer can sign up to receive text alerts for three areas along the heavily traveled road.

CDOT said that because of the success of the texting campaign for the I-70 Floyd Hill Project, which has reached 15,000 subscribers, the text alerts will cover two additional areas: I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes Project and the I-70 Mountain Express Lanes.

According to CDOT, drivers can sign up to receive real-time, day-of updates on traffic holds for rock scaling and blasting, emergency road work and Express Lane availability that is designed to make it easier to plan ahead and allow them to reach their destination.

Additional Information from CDOT:

How to Sign Up:

Motorists can opt in or out of specific alerts based on travel needs. All updates will appear in a single text thread to easily track I-70 Mountain Corridor project activities.

I-70 Floyd Hill: Text floydhill (one word) to 21000.

I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes: Text vailpass (one word) to 21000.

Mountain Express Lanes: Text xpresslanes (one word) to 21000.

Text alerts for the I-70 Floyd Hill and I-70 West Vail Pass projects will provide weekly lookaheads and day-of reminders and updates on planned traffic holds for various construction operations. Text alerts for the I-70 Mountain Express Lanes will notify travelers of unexpected closures in the Express Lanes.

Drivers can also get travel conditions on COtrip.org and the COTrip Planner App.