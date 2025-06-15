Colorado Department of Transportation plans nightly closures on I-25 due to construction project

Colorado Department of Transportation plans closures on I-25 due to construction project

Starting Sunday, the Colorado Department of Transportation will close I-25 nightly in two locations east of Mead.

Crews will be working on a bridge reconstruction project on northbound and southbound I-25 under Weld County Road 24. The interstate will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday.

Workers will be demolishing the current bridge over the highway so they can eventually move traffic to the new bridge.

Meanwhile, Weld County Road 38 over I-25 will close Tuesday at 7 a.m. and stay closed through December.