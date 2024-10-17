Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles experiencing statewide outage

The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles was experiencing a statewide outage on Thursday morning. The DMV wanted everyone who had an appointment at a state driver's license office on Thursday to reschedule their appointment because a technical issue was impacting all state and county driver's license offices.

According to the Colorado DMV, affected services include the issuance and renewal of driver's licenses, ID cards and instruction permits. Online driver's license and ID services are also affected by the outage.

Services that are currently unavailable include knowledge tests for instruction permits, endorsement and commercial driver's license permits, motor vehicle records and requests for a hearing. County motor vehicle offices and transactions are not impacted by the outage.

According to the DMV, there is no timeline for when the services will be restored. Drivers are urged to check DMV.Colorado.gov/locations for updates on when the services will be restored or to reschedule their appointment.