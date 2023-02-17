Colorado Department of Human Service to step in as SNAP benefits set to be reduced March 1

Department of Human Service to step in as SNAP benefits will be reduced

Department of Human Service to step in as SNAP benefits will be reduced

As the end of the month approaches, Coloradans are worried about the end of essential funds for their families through the statewide program, SNAP or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

"This is going to be a really challenging time for a lot of people," said Department of Human Services Division Director of Food & Energy Assistance, Karla Maraccini.

Maraccini tells CBS News Colorado anchor, Mekialaya White, that her DHS staff has seen a recent flooding of calls asking for advice on how to put food on their tables. "Colorado has been issuing what's known as max allotment, or emergency allotment, since the beginning of the pandemic to all of its SNAP participating households. It brings up households to the maximum allowable amount for their household size."

But beginning March 1, all SNAP households will see a reduction in their monthly amount.

"It's as a result of the Omnibus Bill that was signed into law on Dec. 30, which delinks emergency allotment from the public health emergency. All households will see at least a $95 dollar reduction, most households will see a $90 per person reduction. So, for a family of four, that would be $360 dollars a month less," she said.

Maraccini says there are about 290,000 households and 554,000 individuals who rely on these benefits. Overall, it's a $55,000,000 impact for all of Colorado.

"The large majority of participants are working families. They do have an income, but it just isn't enough to make ends meet. Not only is that a devastating impact for families trying to provide healthy and nutritious food, but also the Colorado economy is going to take a bit of a hit. This is money that won't be spent in grocery stores supporting our local farmers and ranchers and producers," Maraccini said.

DHS is working to provide money-friendly solutions to recipients.

"One is to log onto their PEAK account: the Program Eligibility and Application Kit. Call your county office, going into your county office, or by utilizing PEAK you can see if there are other programs that you might be eligible for that you can participate in. There's also a low-energy assistance program. They can log on see if they are eligible and get their benefit retroactively applied all the way back to November 1," she said.

Families with young children can also participate in the Colorado WIC program.

As a SNAP recipient or applicant, you can now receive real-time information about your benefits and case status and receive general SNAP updates. Call toll-free at 1-800-816-4451.