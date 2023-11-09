Denver police officer arrested in Adams County after being accused of 3rd degree assault

A Denver police officer was taken into custody on Wednesday in Adams County after being accused of third-degree assault.

The Denver Police Department confirmed that Officer Anthony Guzman Jr. was taken into custody for "investigation of third-degree assault -- domestic violence."

DPD says the allegations come from an incident that happened on Aug. 8, 2023, in Thornton, according to a press release.

The department cites Guzman joined the police force back in 2022 in the Patrol Division and was placed on modified duty on Aug. 14, 2023, when the department was notified of the investigation of the incident.

After being taken into custody Guzman was "suspended with pay since the charge is a misdemeanor," according to the press release.