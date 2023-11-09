Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police officer arrested in Adams County after being accused of 3rd degree assault

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

A Denver police officer was taken into custody on Wednesday in Adams County after being accused of third-degree assault. 

The Denver Police Department confirmed that Officer Anthony Guzman Jr. was taken into custody for "investigation of third-degree assault -- domestic violence."

DPD says the allegations come from an incident that happened on Aug. 8, 2023, in Thornton, according to a press release. 

The department cites Guzman joined the police force back in 2022 in the Patrol Division and was placed on modified duty on Aug. 14, 2023, when the department was notified of the investigation of the incident. 

After being taken into custody Guzman was "suspended with pay since the charge is a misdemeanor," according to the press release. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 5:01 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.