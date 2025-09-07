Accused Colorado dealer allegedly provides treatment along with drugs, buyer overdoses anyhow

A Fruita woman remains jailed in western Colorado on a high-level felony drug charge after the man to whom she allegedly sold fentanyl passed away. The man was treated with an overdose drug, which investigators believe the woman gave to the man as part of their drug deal.

Twenty-one-year-old Raylyn Foreman was taken into custody Wednesday, a day after Fruita Police Department investigators obtained a warrant for her arrest. She was booked into the Mesa County Jail and is expected to be formally charged with a Class 1 count of drug distribution causing death later this week.

Raylyn Foreman, 21, was arrested last week for allegedly selling a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 26-year-old man in June. That man passed away despite treatment with an overdose preventative. Investigators believe Foreman provided the man the overdose treatment at the same time she sold the fatal doses of fentanyl. Fruita Police Department

Allen Acosta was pronounced dead at a hospital on June 8. He was found unconscious at his home that day. The person(s) who found him called 911 and applied a dose of Narcan, a Fruita Police Department spokesman told CBS Colorado. Narcan is the brand name for naloxone. It is a nasal spray that quickly reverses the debilitating and lethal effects of opioids. In higher doses, opioids slow or stop a person's breathing.

Fruita investigators believe Foreman sold or gave Acosta the Narcan dose at the same time he purchased the fentanyl from her.

The drug was obtained in the form of pills, FPD Lt. Nick Peck said. The arrest charge indicates more than 50 grams of fentanyl were sold.

Acosta and Foreman were acquaintances, Peck said. Foreman was unemployed at the time of the deal.

Allen Acosta passed away June 8 in a hospital due to overdose. He was 26. Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service

Peck, according to his online obituary, was a Grand Junction native. His wife was pregnant with their third child when he died.

"We are trying to pursue other leads" in the case, Peck added.

A Mesa County judge set a $100,000 cash-only bond, which Foreman has not posted as of Sunday. She returns to court Thursday morning.