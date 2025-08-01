Watch CBS News
Friday is Colorado Day when the state celebrates its 149th birthday

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Colorado celebrates 149 years as a state this weekend
Friday is Colorado Day, when residents celebrate the state's 149th birthday. On Colorado Day, people across the state celebrate by attending different activities and festivities to mark the occasion. 

"Happy Colorado Day! Today, across our entire state, people are gathering to celebrate small businesses, community centers, our great outdoors, and everything that makes Colorado special. I encourage Coloradans to get out and explore the many free and discounted events in our communities and celebrate everything Colorado," said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement.

Flag of the US State of Colorado
Flag of the US State of Colorado / Getty Images

Polis will attend several events on Friday, including a Keep Colorado Beautiful launch event in Paco Sanchez Park at 8:45 a.m. followed by a visit to the Denver Zoo where admission will be half-price after 3 p.m. and then he'll stop at the Adams County Fairgrounds to celebrate Colorado's agriculture community at 12:30 p.m.

Polis said this year's celebration is a lead-up to next year's sesquicentennial, where Colorado celebrates 150 years as a state, the same year as America will celebrate its 250th anniversary. 

