Colorado's own Cydney Kutcipal takes stage in "Jagged Little Pill," coming to Denver Center for the Performing Arts

The next Broadway production to visit the Denver Center for the Performing Arts is "Jagged Little Pill," a show peppered with music from Alanis Morissette. And, as the cast makes its way to Denver and The Buell Theater, one member is anticipating a hometown reunion.

Cydney Kutcipal, a member of the ensemble, is from Loveland in northern Colorado. Kutcipal said they are thrilled to come back to the state in which they first fell in love with the arts.

Kutcipal said the music of the 1990's classic pop album was a hit when they were young, but still was popular even through their formative years.

Cydney Kutcipal CBS

"My mom loved the album, so I listened to it constantly growing up," Kutcipal said.

Kutcipal went to see Jagged Little Pill when it first debuted on Broadway in New York, and right away they knew they needed to be part of the show.

"I was like, I must be in this show. It was such a beautiful show about connection across generations, about personal identity and being yourself, and never before had I seen a cast in a professional setting looking the way this cast did," Kutcipal said.

RELATED: Alanis Morissette's "Jagged Little Pill" brings iconic album to life on stage at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Kutcipal has been traveling with the cast throughout the United States, at times filling in as the character "Jo" in the performance. Kutcipal said they were looking forward to bringing the story to Denver on Aug. 16.

"I have a ton of high school professors and middle school teachers that are going to come see it that I haven't seen in a really long time," Kutcipal said.

Jagged Little Pill follows a family, and a group of teenagers, as they navigate the struggles many Americans go through in life. From depression to addiction, sexual abuse, cyberbullying, racism and discrimination, Jagged Little Pill addresses many of the daily concerns many people go through.

The cast encouraged parents to do research on the themes and storyline of the show before bringing their children.

"I think (the story and music are) still very prevalent today. I think does such a great job of connecting with the angst, frustration and wanting to be seen. And, that goes along perfectly with the storyline," Kutcipal said. "I think it is all tied together with Alanis's music."

Though the show addresses many difficult topics, it is also peppered with comedic moments and stories of love, friendship and support.

"It is also hilarious and heartwarming, and it shows it is possible to mend the damage that has been done across generations," Kutcipal said.

No matter their race, gender, age or sexual orientation, Kutcipal said anyone who sees Jagged Little Pill should have at least one character or message to connect with. They said even the cast has found ways to learn from the story each night.

"It has pushed me to really discover who I am and have confidence in that," Kutcipal said. "No matter who you are, when you see this show you can find someone you relate with and come out feeling seen."

Jagged Little Pill plays the Buell Theater from Aug. 16 to 27. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/jagged-little-pill/