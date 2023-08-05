Alanis Morissette's "Jagged Little Pill" brings iconic album to life on stage at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

The popular music of Alanis Morissette is taking stage at the Buell Theater this month as "Jagged Little Pill" tours to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Jagged Little Pill will make its Denver debut on Aug. 16.

The show, which follows the story of a family and community navigating many difficulties and traumas, features many of Morissette's hits. Even though the songs were most popular in the mid-1990s, the songs still continue to be played on the radio today.

"That is the cool thing about Alanis's music, it has been around for like 30 years. And, it is still resonating with people today," said Dillon Klena, who portrays Nick in the musical.

Morissette's music helps guide ticket holders through a story that follows many heavy topics.

"This show is unlike any other show I have done," said Jade McLeod who portrays Jo in the performance.

The cast of Jagged Little Pill has seen, throughout their tour, how much the music continues to connect with audiences of many generations and backgrounds.

"The audiences seem to love it. There is something about it that touches people like nothing else before, and one part of that is music," Klena said.

While many of the cast members in Jagged Little Pill were not even born at the time Morissette's music was first released, most of them came into the casting process already fans of the songs.

"This album is my mom's favorite, I grew up on this album. So, it is a very incredible full-circle moment to get on stage and sing these songs," said Allison Sheppard, an actress who portrays Bella in the show.

"It is a new layer to this music maybe you didn't experience 25 years ago," McLeod said.

"Jagged Little Pill" touches on many heavy, at times maybe even triggering, topics. While the music can be enjoyed by people of all ages, the content of the show may be better for more mature audiences. The cast encouraged parents to research the themes and topics the show touches on before bringing their children.

However, the music is beautifully woven throughout the story to help audiences connect with the songs in a way they have not heard them before.

The cast said they love seeing how audience members connect deeper to the story through the music, and how many can't help but sing along.

"The music plays a huge part in it. People love it. They come to see the music. They come to hear the music portrayed in a different way," Klena said.

"It takes pop music that people love so much, it takes that music and really gives it to a new generation with a new story that means so much to people of every age," Sheppard said. "To watch people in the audience singing (songs) back, or mouthing them back, is such a cool symbiotic moment. We have all been on this journey of Jagged Little Pill together. Not many shows can you really ride that ride together and have an audience that is out there jamming out with you. It is magic."

"Jagged Little Pill" visits the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from Aug. 16 through Aug. 27. Tickets for the performances can be found at https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/jagged-little-pill/