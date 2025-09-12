Colorado crews conduct high-angle rescue near Manitou Springs

Rescue crews in Colorado conducted a high-angle rescue near Manitou Springs on Thursday night. Crews were called to the area southeast of Manitou Springs about 7:30 p.m. for the rescue operation.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews had to set up a highline to move the patient across the canyon in order to get that person to safety.

The rescue operation happened on a hillside in the area of High Drive, near Bear Creek Road and Lower Gold Camp Road. It took a little more than an hour to get that person to safety.

That person was successfully brought down the mountain and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to firefighters.