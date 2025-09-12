Watch CBS News
Colorado crews conduct high-angle rescue near Manitou Springs

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Rescue crews in Colorado conducted a high-angle rescue near Manitou Springs on Thursday night. Crews were called to the area southeast of Manitou Springs about 7:30 p.m. for the rescue operation. 

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews had to set up a highline to move the patient across the canyon in order to get that person to safety. 

high-line-rescue-2-csfd.jpg
Crews conducted a high-angle rescue near Manitou Springs on Thursday night.  Colorado Springs Fire Dept.

The rescue operation happened on a hillside in the area of High Drive, near Bear Creek Road and Lower Gold Camp Road. It took a little more than an hour to get that person to safety. 

That person was successfully brought down the mountain and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to firefighters. 

