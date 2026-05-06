Colorado State Patrol investigates crash between train and tanker truck in Garfield County

The Colorado State Patrol investigated a crash that involved a passenger train and a tanker truck on Wednesday morning. According to CSP, investigators were called to the crash in the area of Highway 6 near Mile Pond Road in Garfield County around 9:40 a.m.

Investigators said the train struck the tanker on the train tracks.

The Canyon Spirit train struck a tanker truck on the tracks near Highway 6, near Mile Pond Road in Garfield County. Garfield County

CSP said the tanker was split open after the crash, spilling an estimated 6,000 gallons of road oil onto the ground. The truck driver was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Six passenger cars of the Canyon Spirit train and two locomotives derailed in the crash. The rail was damaged and split in some areas.

The Canyon Spirit train was involved in a crash with a tanker truck in Garfield County on Wednesday. Garfield County

CSP said the rail line will be closed for an extended period of time. No passengers or train crew were injured in the crash. Local buses transported passengers to a safe location.

Highway 6 was closed in that area during the crash cleanup and investigation. The closure was expected for an extended period of time.