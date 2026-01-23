Watch CBS News
Semi truck slides off snowy crash on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, eastbound lanes closed

Interstate 70 eastbound was closed after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a semi truck in Glenwood Canyon. It happened after dark on Friday near No Name, just east of Glenwood Springs. A spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol said the semi truck slid off the highway at the crash scene and onto a bike path.

crash.jpg
A Colorado Department of Transportation camera shows cars backed up on I-70 on Friday night after a crash in the eastbound lanes. CDOT

A Colorado Department of Transportation camera showed cars and trucks stopped on the interstate after the crash, with snow on the highway.

Snow began falling in Glenwood Canyon in the early evening and is expected to continue through the night.

So far it's not clear if anyone was injured.

Garfield County authorities said the interstate closure is at the Glenwood Springs exit.

