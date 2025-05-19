Colorado couple hit hard by storm: "We've done all the work ourselves and it's gone"

Community coming together after tornadoes damage property in eastern Colorado

One Colorado couple was hit hard by the storms that struck on Sunday afternoon. Vickki Katchen and her family live in Adams County and are picking up the pieces.

Vickki and Mark's home in Adams County. CBS

The home she built a life in with her partner Mark... destroyed.

"This was my dream," she told CBS Colorado's Sarah Horbacewicz.

"What are you gonna do? Everything we've worked our asses off for 24 years... built his barn, we've done all the work ourselves, and it's gone."

She and her family made it safely through the storm.

CBS

"We had a blanket... we covered ourselves with a blanket. This is a water bed, so Mark said, 'We'll be back there because this probably isn't going to move,' " said Katchen.

Just as soon as the storm passed, friends and family were already at their door to help.

"My phone has been ringing nonstop. The first thing I did was call my kids," said Katchen. "My one neighbors came and helped me get the dogs, the other ones are gonna go get their travel trailer."

Even as they begin to survey the damage, the reality is hitting hard.

CBS

"I mean, this is like not even a real thing. This is like a nightmare. Like I said, we worked all our lives for this. Every dime we have is in this property."