Colorado man sentenced to 12 years in prison for knife attack on Douglas County deputies

A Littleton man has been sentenced to 12 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections after a knife attack on deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. In October, a jury convicted Corbin Klein on several charges, including first-degree assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon.

According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, the sentence was imposed on Monday.

Corbin Klein 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office

The case stemmed from a series of incidents that began when prosecutors said Klein, 31, vandalized a Pride display at a King Soopers store on Wildcat Reserve Parkway in Highlands Ranch in 2024. Later that day, prosecutors said he returned to the store and stole several balloons from the same display.

Prosecutors said Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Rick Raymond and Lt. (now Cmdr.) Lori Bronner tracked Klein to another King Soopers location on Red Cedar Drive after learning he had called the store, saying he planned to pick up more balloons. When confronted inside the store, Klein pulled a knife and approached the deputies. After a tense standoff, they quickly subdued him.

"Thanks to the quick thinking and courage of our deputies, no one was seriously injured, and a potentially deadly confrontation was safely resolved," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly.

According to court testimony, Klein's father had contacted law enforcement the day before the incident, reporting concerns that his son was suicidal and had made threats to harm immigrants and himself.

In court, the 23rd Judicial District Attorney said Klein testified that he had been experiencing a mental health episode after he was laid off from work and his dog died.

"This case- involving yet another out-of-towner who came here to commit crimes- highlights three important facts about law enforcement in our community: they face unpredictable and potentially lethal situations every day, they are the best-trained officers in the state, and if you try to hurt them, we will take away your freedom... lots of it," said District Attorney George Brauchler.