Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado construction crews build wildlife overpass over I-25 in Douglas County

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

CDOT building wildlife overpass across I-25 near Greenland Road
CDOT building wildlife overpass across I-25 near Greenland Road 00:52

Colorado construction crews are building a wildlife overpass over I-25 in Douglas County. The overpass is being built by the Colorado Department of Transportation in collaboration with the Federal Highway Administration, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Douglas County and other partners.

i-25-wildlife-overpass.jpg
CDOT

The overpass will cross I-25 near the Greenland Interchange between Larkspur and Monument. According to CDOT, the overpass will be one of the largest wildlife overpass structures in the U.S. It's being built for big game animals such as elk, mule deer and pronghorn. 

CDOT officials said the overpass is located to address the nearly 4-mile gap from other wildlife crossings and will complete the wildlife crossing system of underpasses and fencing as part of the I-25 South Gap project, which spans 18 miles of I-25 from Castle Rock to Monument. 

Sen. Michael Bennet was at the construction site and said the project was made possible because of the infrastructure bill passed during the Biden administration. 

"I can think of many projects between here and across Floyd Hill and to Southwest Colorado where we see the money from that bill at work, and it's a reminder of what happens when America invests in America again," said Bennet. 

i-25-greenland-wildlife-overpass-vo-transfer-frame-446.jpg
CDOT is building a wildlife overpass over I-25 in Douglas County. CBS

The overpass will span six lanes of traffic on I-25, connecting 39,000 acres of habitat on both sides of I-25. The final bridge structure will measure 204 feet wide and will be constructed to invite wildlife to use the crossing. 

Transportation officials said while smaller animals will use an underpass, bigger game prefer the wide open space of an overpass. Smaller animals have also been known to use the overpass, as well. 

According to CDOT, the overpass is expected to reduce wildlife-vehicle crashes along that stretch of I-25 by 90%. Before the overpass, transportation officials said there was an average of one wildlife-vehicle crash a day along that corridor. 

The project costs $15 million and is expected to be completed by December, according to CDOT's website. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue