Colorado construction crews build wildlife overpass over I-25 in Douglas County

Colorado construction crews are building a wildlife overpass over I-25 in Douglas County. The overpass is being built by the Colorado Department of Transportation in collaboration with the Federal Highway Administration, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Douglas County and other partners.

The overpass will cross I-25 near the Greenland Interchange between Larkspur and Monument. According to CDOT, the overpass will be one of the largest wildlife overpass structures in the U.S. It's being built for big game animals such as elk, mule deer and pronghorn.

CDOT officials said the overpass is located to address the nearly 4-mile gap from other wildlife crossings and will complete the wildlife crossing system of underpasses and fencing as part of the I-25 South Gap project, which spans 18 miles of I-25 from Castle Rock to Monument.

Sen. Michael Bennet was at the construction site and said the project was made possible because of the infrastructure bill passed during the Biden administration.

"I can think of many projects between here and across Floyd Hill and to Southwest Colorado where we see the money from that bill at work, and it's a reminder of what happens when America invests in America again," said Bennet.

CBS

The overpass will span six lanes of traffic on I-25, connecting 39,000 acres of habitat on both sides of I-25. The final bridge structure will measure 204 feet wide and will be constructed to invite wildlife to use the crossing.

Transportation officials said while smaller animals will use an underpass, bigger game prefer the wide open space of an overpass. Smaller animals have also been known to use the overpass, as well.

According to CDOT, the overpass is expected to reduce wildlife-vehicle crashes along that stretch of I-25 by 90%. Before the overpass, transportation officials said there was an average of one wildlife-vehicle crash a day along that corridor.

The project costs $15 million and is expected to be completed by December, according to CDOT's website.