Colorado construction company owner charged with defrauding mountain residents

A 43-year-old construction business owner, Justin Ord, was arrested last week on charges he stole more than $180,000 from high country homeowners by not completing any of the projects he was hired to do.

Ord was taken into custody by Summit County Sheriff's Office detectives at his Breckenridge home on December 28. He faces eight felony counts related to theft.

The 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office stated in a press release that two of the charges involve theft from 'at-risk' individuals (persons over 70 years of age).

The charges, according to the DA's Office, center around contracts which Ord entered into with residents living in Clear Creek, Summit, Lake, Park and Eagle counties between 2021 and 2023. Ord required 60-80% of the total contract price upfront, then allegedly did little work or even none.

Justin Ord Summit County Sheriff's Office

Greg Hagerman and his wife, Lisa, hired Ord's True North Builders for a project. They signed a contract in December 2021, Hagerman told CBS News Colorado. The project was scheduled to start the next month.

"At the beginning, it seemed to be a pretty good thing. It was all good while he was getting my money," Greg Hagerman said. "I paid six figures for some remodeling and pretty much lost every dime I put into it."

The Hagermans filed a civil lawsuit against Ord almost two months prior to his arrest.

Ord registered True North Builders with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office in July 2019, according to the office's website. It is currently in delinquent status.

The Better Business Bureau shows four complaints were lodged in the last three years against True North Builders, including two in the last year.

Ord is scheduled to appear in court in Summit County on January 10 for the criminal case.

Other potential victims of Ord's alleged fraud are asked to contact the 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office at (970) 453-3523.