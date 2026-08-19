Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert presents Purple Heart to Army veteran Joel O'Connor

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert presented Army Veteran Joel O'Connor with a Purple Heart on Tuesday. The ceremony happened at the Cherokee Ranch and Castle, where the Republican representing Colorado's 4th Congressional District hosted the pinning ceremony, which she said was "an honor more than two decades overdue."

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert presents Army Veteran Joel O'Connor with a Purple Heart. CBS

O'Connor grew up in Colorado and enlisted in the Army as a tank crew member after the 9/11 attacks. On July 4, 2005, O'Connor was serving as the gunner for Dakota 6 (Battalion Commander) during combat operations with 1st Battalion, 13th Armor Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, and his detail was directly engaged by the enemy. O'Connor received the Combat Action Badge for his actions that day, according to Boebert's office.

On Tuesday, he was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries sustained in that same incident.

"It is an honor to help right this long-overdue recognition for Specialist Joel O'Connor," said Boebert in a statement. "His courage and sacrifice on the Fourth of July 2005 exemplify the best of Colorado and the United States Army. We are proud to stand with him and his family as he finally receives the Purple Heart he earned in service to our nation."

Specialist Joel O'Connor receives the Purple Heart. CBS

"Receiving this Purple Heart after more than 20 years means the world to me and my family," said O'Connor.

O'Connor said the award comes at a special time because he is celebrating his 16th wedding anniversary with his wife this week.

"Due to the nature of the award, the Purple Heart isn't typically presented in the presence of so many friends and family," said O'Connor.

Specialist Joel O'Connor and his family at the Purple Heart ceremony. CBS

O'Connor and his wife are raising their family in Parker, and the entire family was there for the ceremony.