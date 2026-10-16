Colorado confirms first child flu death this season, health experts encourage vaccines

The first child death from influenza this season has been reported in the state, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The health agency said the death was an elementary-aged child from outside the Denver metro area. No other identifying information was provided by CDPHE.

Health experts also said that flu activity is rising in Colorado in a severe flu season with the highest number of hospitalizations recorded since tracking began in 2004.

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 22 : Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment building in Denver, Colorado. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

The CDPHE is urging Coloradans to get vaccinated against the flu as flu activity continues to increase.

According to the CDPHE, the early rise in flu activity comes after last year's record-breaking season, which saw unprecedented hospitalizations across the state. The 2025-2026 season was also Colorado's most severe pediatric flu season on record.

During last year's respiratory virus season, the state recorded a record 5,931 flu-related hospitalizations. Of those, a record 1,169 of those hospitalizations were in children. Eight children died from the flu last year.

"Last year's record hospitalizations were a sobering reminder of how serious the flu can be, especially for young children," said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist and deputy chief medical officer, in a statement. "With flu activity in the state picking up, parents have a critical window right now to protect their families before virus transmission surges. Getting vaccinated is the single most effective way to prevent severe illness and keep children out of the hospital."

The CDPHE said the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from severe illness is to get vaccinated. Health experts recommend getting vaccinated as soon as possible to ensure the best protection through the fall and winter virus season.

Additional Information from the CDPHE:

Early vaccination is especially important for individuals at higher risk of serious illness, such as infants and young children, older adults, pregnant people, and anyone with underlying health conditions.

Flu vaccine details

Who: Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every year.

When: Get your flu vaccine as soon as possible — ideally by the end of October. It takes two weeks after getting the vaccine for full protection to build, and flu is already spreading in Colorado.

Where: Flu vaccines are available across Colorado at pharmacies, primary care and pediatric offices, local public health agencies, and community health centers.

Most health insurance plans, including Medicaid and CHP+, cover the full cost of flu vaccines so families pay nothing when visiting providers that accept their health plans. Families without health insurance can get free or low-cost vaccines for their children at nearly 600 locations across the state.

Tracking illness in Colorado

Colorado tracks flu and other respiratory illnesses year-round. You can see how widespread these viruses are within the state on the CDPHE viral respiratory diseases dashboard. The dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesday afternoons.

Talk to a healthcare provider or local pharmacist with any questions and to schedule vaccinations today. Visit CDPHE's get vaccinated webpage to find a vaccine provider near you.



