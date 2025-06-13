Watch CBS News
Colorado confirms 15 cases of measles after Boulder County resident returns from Europe

By Jeff Gurney

A Boulder County resident has contracted the measles, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. This is Colorado's 15th case of the disease.

Boulder County Public Health said the patient is a fully vaccinated adult who recently traveled to Europe.  Europe is dealing with a large number of cases.

Health officials said anyone visiting these four locations may have come in contact with the person who later came down with measles:

  • Market Building, 1400 16th Street, Denver: June 3 to 6
  • RTD Flatiron Flyer, Denver to Boulder: June 3, 5, and June 6
  • Little Finch Coffee Shop, 16th Street, Denver: June 4 and June 5
  • Whole Foods, 1701 Wewatta Street, Denver: June 4
  • Rosetta Hall, 1109 Walnut Street, Boulder: June 6
Other cases have been connected to an out-of-state traveler who arrived at Denver International Airport.

The CDPHE said 2025 marks the highest increase and confirmation of reported measles cases in Colorado since 2014.

Officials said that the best protection is the measles, mumps, and rubella or MMR vaccine. They added that, in rare cases, people who have been vaccinated can still contract the measles, but their symptoms are milder and they are less likely to spread it to others. Anyone experiencing symptoms is encouraged to call their healthcare provider or hospital before visiting to avoid exposing others.

