Colorado company provides satellite imagery of California wildfires to first responders

Images from Colorado-based satellite company are giving first responders another tool in firefights

One company in Colorado is helping first responders with fire mapping in California. Maxar Intelligence is a space technology company in Westminster that specializes in satellite imagery, among other areas.

An image of the California wildfire destruction from Maxar Intelligence in Colorado. Maxar Intelligence

By now, communities across the country have witnessed the devastating images of flames, burned homes, and communities almost unrecognizable since the wildfires in Southern California started, but there are other images that are helping paint a broader picture of the destruction for first responders tackling the flames.

"It's quite a different view," said Jeff Robertson, Chief Operations Officer for Maxar Intelligence.

Apart from capturing images from around the globe, people at Maxar also focus on capturing images whenever major natural disasters strike.

"We have a constellation of six satellites right now that are focused on taking different imagery," said Roberston. "So, we try to focus initially on the immediate disaster areas, where the active fires are burning so that we can help the first responders."

CBS News Colorado's Gabriela Vidal with Jeff Robertson, Chief Operations Officer for Maxar Intelligence. CBS

Robertson says their satellites have generated over 24-thousand square kilometers of imagery of the fires in southern California. They utilize different types of wavelengths, like short-wave infrared sensors, to help FEMA, NOAA and first responders on the ground tackle the flames.

"We provide that imagery through our open data program, free of charge to key agencies, government agencies," said Robertson, "to kind of look at it and help with logistical planning, fire lines, understanding kind of the situation on the ground."

These detailed images help with the ongoing wildfire response, including identifying existing hotspots, but they also help with the recovery process that'll take place after the smoke has settled.

"Utility companies as an example," said Roberston. "Understanding what needs to be repaired. Mapping companies: looking at what's damaged. Roads: what's inaccessible now.

It can even give homeowners a chance to see before and after of the damage up close and possibly help when the time comes to file insurance claims.

CBS

"You may not be able to send an adjuster to an area, but you can use the imagery to do initial assessments and possibly start claims processes," said Robertson. "Helping the residents get supported a little bit early. "

Robertson tells us their satellite imaging was also used to capture the 2021 Marshall Fire as a way to help local first responders with emergency response efforts then.